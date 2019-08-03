Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,006.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 34,121 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 82,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

In related news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $127.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,572,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,851. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The company has a market capitalization of $178.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

