WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $64.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCC. Buckingham Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WCC opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $74,091.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,064.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Morgan sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $157,819.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 317.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.