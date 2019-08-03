WESPAC Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,798,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 879,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86,885 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 301.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 470,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 353,054 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,044. The company has a quick ratio of 44.69, a current ratio of 44.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.63 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 75.64%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

