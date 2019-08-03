WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for 2.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,877,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,183,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000.

BATS IGV traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,976 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.95.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

