WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes $2.45 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,134,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 44,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $196,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,536. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

