WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of WJRYY stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $83.21. 1,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.65.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

