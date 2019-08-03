Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 26.46% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Western Digital reported significant gains and growing momentum for its NVMe SSD platforms. The revenue ramp is commencing at major hyperscale and OEM customers.””

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Western Digital from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $54.39. 6,106,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882,047. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Western Digital by 9,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Western Digital by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Western Digital by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

