Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,290 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Westrock during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Westrock by 60.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Westrock by 1,921.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Westrock during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Westrock by 87.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,519. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

