WeTrust (TRST) Price Up 5.6% This Week

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, DDEX and Livecoin. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $1,978.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.



About WeTrust

WeTrust’s launch date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

