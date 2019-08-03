WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $204.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEX. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on WEX from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.85.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $202.13. 310,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,412. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.49 million. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.84%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $287,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,267 shares of company stock worth $8,960,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

