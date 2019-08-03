Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to “Neutral”

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $20.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Whiting Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.70.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE WLL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.06. 12,094,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,671. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $55.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $426.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.02 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 13.22%. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.