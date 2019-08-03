Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 4,071 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 426.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on salesforce.com to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.07, for a total value of $1,620,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $986,473.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,547 shares of company stock valued at $53,324,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.16. 7,590,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,241. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.04. The firm has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

