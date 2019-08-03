Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.6% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 38.3% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 98,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BHGE shares. ValuEngine cut Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Baker Hughes A GE to $33.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes A GE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Shares of NYSE BHGE traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,043,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,593. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

