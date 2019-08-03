Whittier Trust Co. Buys 817 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.10% of J & J Snack Foods worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,262,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $182.12. 150,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,396. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.86. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $191.37.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.67 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.65%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

