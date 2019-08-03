Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 668.6% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of VB traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.53. 428,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,663. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $166.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.96.

