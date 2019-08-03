Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.20.

Mastercard stock traded down $6.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.12. The company had a trading volume of 220,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,797. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $283.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.32. The stock has a market cap of $284.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 137.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,322,422. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

