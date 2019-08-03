Whittier Trust Co. Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,663,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 182,093 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 213,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 158,514 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,482,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 625,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,620 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.32. 877,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,733. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.98. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $89.47.

