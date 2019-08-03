Whittier Trust Co. Has $19.07 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 432.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 172,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,484. The company has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

