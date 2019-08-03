Whittier Trust Co. Has $9.08 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 411,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 119,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,434,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 485,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $52.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $191,010.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

