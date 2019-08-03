Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,308 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 561,978 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,255,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 356,095 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,058,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,790,000 after purchasing an additional 214,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,134,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,125,000 after purchasing an additional 202,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 46,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,771. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $57.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.