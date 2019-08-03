Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,120 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $812,432.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $874,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $874,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. 582,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $59.72 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.24 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

