Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 125,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter worth about $495,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

NYSE:IQV traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.70. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $164.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,945 shares of company stock valued at $30,860,991. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iqvia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.