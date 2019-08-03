Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,725,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,714,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,129,000 after purchasing an additional 291,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,279,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $102.33. 3,632,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.63. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,504. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.