Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,468 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,231,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

