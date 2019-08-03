Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Target by 62.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $691,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.52. 5,134,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

