Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 956 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.67. 1,761,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $160.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

