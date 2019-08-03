Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,557,271.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 163,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,583,359.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,446,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,652,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,925 shares of company stock worth $30,478,467. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.20. 3,813,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,821. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

