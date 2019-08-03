Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,198 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.61. 273,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,866. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.99 and a 12 month high of $161.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $232,028.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,509 shares in the company, valued at $11,250,687.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,358 shares of company stock worth $22,093,090. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

