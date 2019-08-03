Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,749 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $35,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,588,000 after buying an additional 264,542 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 5,479.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 226,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after buying an additional 222,468 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 216,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after buying an additional 108,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,537,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $226,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,393.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,872. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.12. 533,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,390. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

