Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,946,000 after purchasing an additional 728,740 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.00. 2,217,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,287. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.