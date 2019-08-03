Whittier Trust Co. Sells 23,647 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,647 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 762,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,116,815. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

