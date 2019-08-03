Whittier Trust Co. Sells 28,805 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,805 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $14,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 110,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a twelve month low of $1,401.70 and a twelve month high of $1,575.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous dividend of $0.19.

