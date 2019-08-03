Wibson Price Reaches $0.0004 (WIB)

Wibson (CURRENCY:WIB) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Wibson has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Wibson has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $2,074.00 worth of Wibson was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wibson token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wibson alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00259558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.01423145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00024834 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00110892 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Wibson Token Profile

Wibson’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,557,689,422 tokens. Wibson’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wibson is /r/wibson and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wibson is wibson.org.

Buying and Selling Wibson

Wibson can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wibson directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wibson should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wibson using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wibson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wibson and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.