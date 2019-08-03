WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Scotsman is a specialty rental services providing modular space and portable storage solutions primarily in North America. It serves the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. Williams Scotsman is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 496,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.04. WillScot has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.77.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). WillScot had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.20 million. WillScot’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WillScot by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,850,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,973,000 after buying an additional 553,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in WillScot by 75.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,355,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,398,000 after buying an additional 2,299,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in WillScot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,622,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after buying an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in WillScot by 23.2% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after buying an additional 504,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in WillScot by 2,457.5% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,402,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

