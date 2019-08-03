Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wilmington PLC (LON:WIL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $202.00. Wilmington shares last traded at $202.00, with a volume of 25,000 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $175.42 million and a PE ratio of 45.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.91.

In other news, insider Martin William Howard Morgan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,333.86).

About Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

