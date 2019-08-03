Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Guggenheim cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut Wingstop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Wingstop from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.93.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $99.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 110.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $220,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Cooper sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $30,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,961 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Wingstop by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Wingstop by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Wingstop by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 22,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Wingstop by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

