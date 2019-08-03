Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Wingstop from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered Wingstop from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.56. The stock had a trading volume of 852,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.85. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $99.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $220,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,562,702.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,961. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $224,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

