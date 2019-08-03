WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 959 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 170.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 43.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 26.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $39,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $1,496,136.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,166. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Ifs Securities lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

CLR stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.96.

Continental Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

