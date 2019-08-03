WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,268,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 849,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,464,000 after acquiring an additional 164,065 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 805,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,767,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,809,000 after buying an additional 60,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $6,549,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,227,730 shares of company stock valued at $80,388,364. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLB traded down $9.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,871. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $72.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $302.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

