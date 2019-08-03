WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $288,000 Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75,508 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Koppers were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 4.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 3.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 5.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 64,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of KOP traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.75. 65,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $563.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.87 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP R. Michael Johnson acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 186,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,369.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,132 shares of company stock worth $355,461 and sold 33,075 shares worth $983,585. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

