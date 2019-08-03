WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,042,311 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of AES by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 227,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AES by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $16.83 on Friday. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). AES had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 2,482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 2,582,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,570,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

