WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 537,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 135,264 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 509,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 120,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HFWA. BidaskClub cut Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Sandler O’Neill cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Lisa Banner sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HFWA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 159,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. Heritage Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

