WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $311,000 Investment in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,256 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Mammoth Energy Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 129.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,032.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 182,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 166,409 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 71.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 285.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 56,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,789 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TUSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NASDAQ:TUSK traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 838,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,607. The firm has a market cap of $290.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.78 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

