WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 87,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 39,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of INN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. 519,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $142.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

