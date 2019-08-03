WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cato in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cato by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Cato by 449.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cato by 50.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cato by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATO remained flat at $$13.72 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,990. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.56. Cato Corp has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $25.75.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $230.35 million for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

