Wisdom Homes of America (OTCMKTS:WOFA) versus BMC Stock (OTCMKTS:BMCH) Critical Review

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) and Wisdom Homes of America (OTCMKTS:WOFA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BMC Stock and Wisdom Homes of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BMC Stock 3.40% 15.62% 8.11% Wisdom Homes of America N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BMC Stock and Wisdom Homes of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BMC Stock $3.68 billion 0.40 $119.74 million $1.86 12.02 Wisdom Homes of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BMC Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Wisdom Homes of America.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BMC Stock and Wisdom Homes of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BMC Stock 0 7 2 0 2.22 Wisdom Homes of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

BMC Stock currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.04%. Given BMC Stock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BMC Stock is more favorable than Wisdom Homes of America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of BMC Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of BMC Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of Wisdom Homes of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BMC Stock has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wisdom Homes of America has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BMC Stock beats Wisdom Homes of America on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products. The company also sells other building products and services that consist of hardware, wood boards, gypsum, insulation, roofing, siding, and flooring; and offers design, product specification, installation, and installation management services. It primarily serves large-scale production homebuilders, custom homebuilders, single and multi-family builders, and professional repair and remodeling contractors. The company provides its products through a network of suppliers. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Wisdom Homes of America Company Profile

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc. and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. in March 2015. Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

