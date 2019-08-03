WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL) Shares Up 0%

WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL) shares shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.36 and last traded at $66.39, 27 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77.

About WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL)

WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Total Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend-paying companies incorporated in the Pacific region, excluding Japan.

