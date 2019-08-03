WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.69, 602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75.

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CEW)

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund, formerly WisdomTree Dreyfus Emerging Currency Fund, seeks to achieve total returns reflective of both money market rates in selected emerging market countries available to foreign investors and changes to the value of these currencies relative to the United States dollar.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.