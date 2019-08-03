WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $34.03. WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund shares last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 2,354 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT)

WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the United States stock market.

