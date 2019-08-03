Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 322.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USAP stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. 32,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,850. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $142.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

